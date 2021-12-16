Nacogdoches law enforcement officials searching for thieves that stole a truck, tools

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, Dec. 9, just before midnight, four people were captured on security footage entering the fenced area of Russel Drilling at 15286 Hwy 259.

Tools were stolen from the property, as well as a white 1995 Dodge Ram 3/4 ton extended cab with Texas license plate numbers reading CWJ2692. The stolen truck also had a Ranch Hand bumper on the front of it.

According to reports, the stolen truck was observed driving on the northwest loop in Nacogdoches and appeared to be travelling with what is believed to be a 2003-05 silver Dodge Ram 3500 2WD dually. The silver Dodge then allegedly forcibly entered the property of 402 Northwest Stallings. The suspects then unsuccessfully attempted to steal travel trailer from the property.







Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1000 for the first and most accurate tip that leads to an arrest in this case. People can submit their tips anonymously via the Crime Stoppers website or by phone at 936-560-4636.