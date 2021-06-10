Nacogdoches deputies arrest ‘major drug dealer’ after finding marijuana, other drugs in car

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was arrested after investigators say they found drugs in his car during a traffic stop.

40-year-old Steve Polk was arrested for two county of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a dangerous drug and no valid drivers license or insurance. He was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail and his bond has been set at $150,000.

Photo courtesy of the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

As part of an ongoing operation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, they obtained information that revealed Polk left Nacogdoches Wednesday afternoon to go to the Houston area to resupply on narcotics.

Sheriff investigators set up on Highway 59 for several hours monitoring traffic and waiting for Polk’s return. His vehicle was spotted entering the county around 9:30 p.m.

Polk was the lone occupant in the vehicle, stopped on the 6300 block of Highway 59. The deputy who did the traffic stop said that Polk did not have a valid drivers license and no insurance on the vehicle. He was arrested on those charges.

The sheriff’s office said that they searched the vehicle because of the smell of marijuana coming from the car. They said they found a small amount of marijuana and Xanax pills in the console of the vehicle.

Deputies conducted a more detailed search of the vehicle at the sheriff’s office, and they say they found a large amount of drugs hidden underneath the dash.

Investigators confiscated 260 grams of methamphetamine and 75 grams of PCP. They also found and confiscated a loaded 9 mm handgun from the car.

Sheriff Jason Bridges said that the crystal meth they recovered was pink in color. Most intelligence reports the sheriff’s office has received from the DEA indicate that pink meth is usually laced with fentanyl. The evidence will be sent to the DPS lab for further analysis of the substances.

Sheriff Bridges stated that the investigation has shown that the suspect was a major supplier of methamphetamine and illegal pills in the area. The sheriff’s office said in a release that this is another significant arrest of a major drug dealer in our area that will certainly have an impact on our streets.