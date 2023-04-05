NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old from Nacogdoches was arrested and is accused of coercing a minor into sending explicit pictures and videos.

Charles Grant Leonard was arrested and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on two counts of possession of child pornography. In addition, he is facing charges in Florida for promotion of sexual performance by a child, transmission of material harmful to minors by electronic device and soliciting a child via computer.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said this investigation started last year when they allegedly learned Leonard was sending messages to a victim in their area. Authorities said Leonard was posing as a 12-year-old girl.

“The victim downloaded a game called ‘Rec Room’ and was messaged by Leonard who then told the victim to communicate via Snapchat so they could talk,” according to Nassau County authorities. “It was revealed the suspect asked for videos of the victim shirtless as well as videos of private parts and videos of the victim using the bathroom.”

An investigation into the online solicitation and child pornography started on Dec. 1, 2022. Authorities said multiple photos were sent to the suspect’s Snapchat and phone.

In a forensic interview with the victim, the child reportedly stated that the suspect asked the victim to “play a game” in an effort to coerce the victim into sending sexual photographs.

A search warrant was issued and served on April 3, and Nassau County Detective J. A. Carter traveled to Texas to make the arrest. Authorities said Leonard’s phone was searched and other images of child sexual abuse material were found.

“We are deeply saddened and disgusted over these cases involving young children,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “But we are also relieved to know we can get another sick individual off the streets, this time someone from Texas who was preying on one of our children in Nassau County. Again this shows the importance of what the North East Florida INTERCEPT Task Force is trying to achieve by helping those who are most vulnerable.”

In a Facebook post, Leeper reminded parents to monitor their children’s electronic devices and social media “because you never know who they could be speaking with on the other side and this is an example of dangerous predators targeting our children.”