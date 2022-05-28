NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was jailed Friday for 12 third-degree felonies for possession of child pornography.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office began investigating 27-year-old Rodolfo Bautista after a family member of a young child told officials that he had taken a nude photo of a child in 2019.

Bautista went to the NCSO to discuss the incident of the photographed child and gave officials permission to search his phone.

Bautista was initially charged and arrested on a one second-degree felony for indecency with a child.

After investigators searched through more than 200,000 photos on his phone, more warrants were obtained for the possession of child pornography charges based on several images that included photos showing minors engaged in sexual activity, NCSO officials said.

Each of the third-degree felonies carried a potential punishment of between two to 20 years of incarceration, as is the second-degree felony. All 13 charges also carry potential fines up to $10,000 apiece, according to officials.

The NCSO said the investigation into Bautista is ongoing.