NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a blunt object.

Jamarcus Dewayne Creer was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail early Sunday morning on a second-degree felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has currently not been set.

According to media report from Nacogdoches PD, the alleged assault occurred at around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex in the area of 3109 EJ Campbell Blvd. Police initially responded to what was reported to be a victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon their arrival and initial investigation, it was not determined that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound, but rather blunt-force trauma to the head, according to Nacogdoches police. Witnesses reported that there had been a fight between Creer and a woman prior to the alleged assault, after which he fled the scene.

Witnesses were able to identify Creer, which led to officers locating and arresting him a short time later. NPD has not yet confirmed the condition that the victim is in, but did say that she has received treatment.