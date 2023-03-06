NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Nacogdoches for the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child on Friday.

Jose Luis Villalobos, 67, was was arrested and booked into Nacogdoches County Jail. According to an affidavit, the victim who is 14-years-old now was first assaulted when she was 10-years-old.

The affidavit said that the victim “does not know the exact number of times the assaults occurred” but knows the sexual assaults happened more than five times.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated with more information.