Nacogdoches man faces charges after confessing to assaulting girl many times over 3 years

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old Nacogdoches man has been charged with sexual assault of a child after he confessed to assaulting a young girl over three years, said the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office.

While being interviewed by investigators, Jesus Bautista, a TDCJ guard, said he sexually assaulted the girl, who is younger than 10, many times over three years, the news release said.

Bautista is in the Nacogdoches County Jail. Bond has been set at $500,000

The sheriff’s office said the victim told family members who then notified authorities. A medical exam revealed the child had been assaulted, the news release said.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has been notified of Bautista’s arrest.