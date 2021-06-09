Nacogdoches man gets 18-year sentence for drug trafficking, firearms charges

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations on Wednesday.

42-year-old Marcus Bernard Tutt pleaded guilty on Jan. 27 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to a little more than 18 years in prison.

According to information from court, Tutt was stopped by a DPS trooper for a traffic violation on Nov. 25, 2019. He was arrested for driving without a valid license. During a search of his vehicle, the trooper found 100 grams of methamphetamine and a revolver.

Prosecutors say that Tutt has numerous prior felony convictions, including possession of a controlled substance, credit card abuse, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted obstruction, forgery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple convictions for delivery of a controlled substance.

“Methamphetamine abuse has a tremendously negative effect on our local communities, touching upon every facet of our daily lives” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Ensuring the health and safety of East Texas begins with prosecutions like this case, and you can expect EDTX to maintain its aggressive posture in prosecuting meth trafficking.”

The case was prosecuted as part of the federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter.