BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 80 months Tuesday for federal firearms violations after having a standoff with law enforcement and threating to kill his parents in 2019, according to United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Texas.

Travis Lane Favro, 47, plead guilty in 2021 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities say that after the standoff in 2019, they found a rifle, shotgun, two large capacity magazines and two homemade silencers.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorneys, Favro had fortified one wall of his house with cement blocks and gunports going outside. Officials also say he had a television connected to security cameras throughout his home.