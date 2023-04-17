NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who allegedly stole a UTV and went on a “joyride” on April 4.

Laketric Yarbrough, 47, allegedly stole the UTV from Nacogdoches County Expo Center and then went on a “brief joyride” before being found in another UTV at a nearby dealership, according to authorities.

“Yarbrough told law enforcement he needed a faster vehicle than the one taken from the expo center. He was arrested and secured in an NCSO patrol vehicle, which is in fact faster than a UTV.” Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said they searched Yarbrough and found a “baggie” of methamphetamine. Yarbrough was charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at Nacogdoches County Jail on $12,000 bond.