NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man is on the run from police and is wanted for several felonies.

Anthony Joseph Piazza, 26, of Garrison, is wanted by the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Department for familial aggravated assault, a first degree felony, and assault by impeding breathing, a third degree felony.

The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who has information on Piazza and his whereabouts to call at 936-560-7777 or contact Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636.