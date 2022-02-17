NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A 28-year-old Douglass man is wanted by the sheriff’s office after he allegedly fled from deputies during a traffic stop.

A warrant for evading law enforcement has been issued for Hunter Dewayne Harkey, who officials say ran from Nacogdoches deputies after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Harkey was driving was driving in the 1000 block of CR 779 when a deputy attempted to pull him over for not having a front license plate, at which point he allegedly fled in his vehicle.

Deputies reportedly chased Harkey until he bailed out of his car near the intersection of CR 779 and FM 225, and fled in the direction of CR 769 on foot. A passenger in Harkey’s car was detained but later released after being questioned.

Harkey has been described as a white man that stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weights 190 lbs. He has brown eyes and hair, and was last seen wearing a ball cap, shorts and dark-colored shirt.

Harkey is already wanted for a total of 11 warrants, including felonies for possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and will now face an additional charge of evading arrest.

State troopers and deputies from the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office joined in the search. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794 or their local law enforcement agency.