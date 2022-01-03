Nacogdoches officials investigating two shootings over NYE holiday weekend

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been looking into two shootings over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend, one of which injured a 22-year-old woman.

A 22-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 while sitting on the outdoor patio of her employer’s home in the 3000 block of U.S. 59 S.

The woman said she heard gunshots in the area and felt an impact 30 to 60 seconds after hearing the shots.

The woman had a small wound to her back and was treated and released from a Lufkin hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Her employer discovered a slug on his patio the following morning and contacted the sheriff’s office.

The bullet hit her at a downward trajectory as if returning to earth after being fired up into the air at another location, investigators believe. It was unclear where the round was fired.

In a separate incident, deputies were called to a home in the 5200 block of South St. around 11:40 p.m. after receiving a call where a resident reported a bullet struck her bedroom wall just above her bed where she was lying at the time.

The woman was not injured.

A rifle round was recovered from the wall by investigators.

Officials have identified several people who’d been shooting in the area at the time a short distance north of the woman’s home.

An AK-47 style rifle, magazines and ammunition were confiscated at the scene after the men told deputies they had been shooting into some brush that night. Several spent casings of the same caliber as the firearm were recovered as well.

Both incidents appear to be related to people celebrating New Year’s Eve. Investigations into both are ongoing.