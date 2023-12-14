NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Department and Nacogdoches Police Department conducted searches at seven gambling locations in the city and county on Wednesday.
Officials said that the two agencies jointly executed their search warrants and were able to confiscate “numerous gambling instruments” from the seven locations.
“We would like to thank the Nacogdoches County Pct. 4 Constables office for their assistance. It is our hope that we have slowed the promotion and illegal gambling within the Nacogdoches Community. This is an ongoing investigation and as further information becomes available it will be released.”Nacogdoches Police Department