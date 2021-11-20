Nacogdoches PD investigating two shootings leaving 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that left one person dead and one person hospitalized in serious condition on Saturday evening.

NPD officers were called to the 1800 block of Virginia Ave. in reference to gunshots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound beside the garage of a home.

Officers performed CPR on the subject, but he later died after he was taken to a nearby hospital. Officers learned that there was an argument involving the dead man and another man who ran away after the shooting.

While investigating the first incident, officers were called to an apartment complex at 1630 Cardinal Street in reference to a man in the parking lot who had also been shot. The subject was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The two incidents are being investigated to determine if they are connected to one another.

Officials will be at both scenes for several more hours.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.