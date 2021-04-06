Nacogdoches Police arrest teen in shooting from a week ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) Nacogdoches Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened in late March.

On March 29, shortly before 5 p.m., officers were called to a large disturbance in the 2700 block of EJ Campbell Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found that a man, later identified as Markeith Tryome Roberts, 36, from Nacogdoches, had a gunshot injury in the face.

The suspect, Aziz Pleasant, 19, of Nacogdoches, turned himself in to officials and has been charged with aggravated assault. He is currently out of jail on bond.

Roberts was taken to a local hospital, and was in stable condition.

