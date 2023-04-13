NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department said they’re investigating a shooting near the 1800 block of North Street that left a woman hospitalized on Thursday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nacogdoches PD officers arrived at Nacogdoches Medical Center to look into the report of a female gunshot victim who was shot in the leg but is in stable condition.

Officials said that their investigation has lead them to the 1800 block of North Street, where they believe the victim was shot. According to a press release, Nacogdoches PD’s criminal investigative unit is on the scene.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department.