Nacogdoches police investigating attempted ATM theft

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- A vehicle was used to try to steal from an ATM machine in Nacogdoches on Tuesday.

The Nacogdoches Police Department said they received a call that a car had crashed into an ATM machine in the 3000 block of N. University Dr. approximately at 5:17 a.m.

Police mentioned the vehicle was used to try to break into the ATM machine, but the suspect’s were not successful.

When authorities arrived at the location, the suspects had already left.

The vehicle that was used during the theft had also been stolen. Police said they are still investigating the incident.

Two ATMs in Tyler were also recently burglarized. One of the machines that was targeted was located at Texas Bank and Trust, and a stolen vehicle was also used to try to break into the ATM last weekend.

The other theft happened on July 15 at American State Bank and a stolen truck was also found near the scene.

