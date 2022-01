Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating after a local pharmacy was broken into on New Year’s Eve night and a large amount of prescription drugs were stolen.

Sgt. Brent Handy with the NPD said that the burglary took place at Medicine Shoppe at 212 North Street and that the owners are still trying to find out how much inventory was stolen.

Police responded to the burglary on Saturday afternoon at 3:21 p.m. Sgt. Handy added that the burglary was forced entry.