NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches ISD student was arrested and charged with terroristic threat on Tuesday.

According to Nacogdoches ISD, the arrest stems from a Snapchat post made Monday that was determined to be a hoax. The district wrote that the arrest of a second student “is imminent.”

Not long after posting that on Facebook, NISD made another post about a “disturbing image” posted on Snapchat, calling the image a hoax. The district said there has not been a shooting at Nacogdoches High School or any other incident on campus.

The author of the latest Snapchat post has been identified and is not an NISD student, the district said. They did not clarify if an arrest was made in this case.