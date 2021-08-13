Nacogdoches SWAT team negotiating with man barricaded in home, nearby elementary school goes on lockdown

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man barricaded himself in a residence while Nacogdoches Police were trying to serve felony warrants, NPD said Friday.

Nacogdoches PD said they do not believe there is anyone else in the residence with the man at this time. They have SWAT negotiators on the scene and are communicating with the man to get him to surrender.

The house is on the 2300 block of Stewart Street in Nacogdoches, not far from Emeline Carpenter Academy of Technology & Science, also known as Carpenter Elementary. The school went on lockdown “out of an over abundance of caution.”

Police ask anyone living in the area to stay at home and do not come to the scene.

KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.