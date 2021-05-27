Nacogoches undercover investigation leads to arrests, seizure of drugs, guns

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — An investigation into drug dealing in Nacogdoches County has led to three arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

An undercover investigation ended Wednesday when the sheriff’s office pulled over a car carrying three suspects on South Street.

Drugs seized in Nacogdoches.

One of the suspects, Brett Taliferro, 27, jumped out of the car and ran into the woods. He remains on the lose.

Two others in the car — Jonathan Tillery 34, of Huntington, and Deshay Melton 29, of Lufkin — were taken into custody, said information from the sheriff’s office.

Tillery was charged with felony possession of drugs, being a felon with a firearm and hindering apprehension of a felony.

Melton also was charged with the felony crime of hindering apprehension of a felon.

Deputies seized from the vehicle 26 ounces of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of codeine and other clubs and eight guns, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding Taliferro, who is wanted on felony warrants.

A fourth suspect identified inthe investigation, Jacob Miller, had previously been arrested and charged with drug crimes, the sheriff’s office said.

Bridges said Miller, Taliaferro and Tillery had strong ties together in the distribution of methamphetamine in East Texas, the sheriff said.

“It is believed they were moving pounds of methamphetamine every week,” he said.