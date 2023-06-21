PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nearly 100 grams of narcotics were seized during a traffic stop in Carthage.

On June 19, a corporal with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. Officials said that during the stop, the corporal located a plastic bag that “contained other bags of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and pills.”

The driver was placed under arrest and transported without further incident, according to the release.

The drugs found in the suspects car were weighed and field tested at the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. The release stated that the result of the test led to the discovery of 44.47 grams of methamphetamine, 35.95 grams of cocaine, 14.56 grams of pills and 2.49 grams of marijuana.