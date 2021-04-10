New charges added for suspect in Bryan cabinet store shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) — In addition to an existing murder charge, the man accused of shooting up a Bryan cabinet business, hurting several people and killing one in the process, is facing more charges.

Larry Bollin, 27, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in addition to an existing murder charge related to the Thursday shooting. If convicted, he could face two to 20 years in prison for each aggravated assault charge and a fine.

Bryan Police said Bollin allegedly opened fire at Kent Moore Cabinets off Stone City Drive Thursday afternoon, injuring five people and killing one. He was an employee of the business.

Four victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and since then, one has been released. Another victim was transported to a different hospital for minor injuries. Bryan Police said an additional person was taken to the hospital, but for a medical episode and not a gunshot wound.

The person killed was identified as Timothy Smith, 40, who lived in Bryan and worked at Kent Moore, according to his sister.

Bollin faces an additional charge in nearby Grimes County, where he’s accused of shooting and injuring a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper after leaving the scene of the Bryan shooting, online court records show. Bryan Police said this is considered a separate incident from the cabinet store shooting.

On Friday, a Brazos County judge set Bollin’s bond at a combined $2.2 million — $1.2 million for Smith’s murder and $1 million for the attempted murder of the trooper.