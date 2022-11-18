TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After being recently elected, Wayne Allen was sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Friday, Nov. 18.

Allen is replacing Interim Precinct 2 Constable Shawn Scott. Scott assumed the role after former Precinct 2 Constable Joshua Black was convicted of committing official oppression by offering sexual favors in exchange for free or discounted supervised visitation services to a woman.

Wayne Allen worked for the Tyler Police Department since 1991. He was in the patrol and traffic divisions before serving as a detective in the financial crimes department. During his time as a financial crimes detective, Allen was a member of the East Texas Financial Crimes Task Force of the Secret Service.

According to Smith County, Allen left Tyler PD in 2019 and became the district manager of asset protection and safety for The Home Depot.