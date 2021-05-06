New Wood County Sheriff’s Office K-9-unit is on the job, finding drugs

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — A new Wood County K-9 unit is already finding and seizing illegal drugs, the sheriff’s office said.
Sgt. Austin Milbourn recently was paired with the office’s new K-9 officer, Jois, a German shepherd from Poland.
The pair was trained to work together at Pacesetter K-9 in Liberty Hill and became certified in narcotics detection and tracking.
“The duo has already been diligently serving the county with two successful deployments that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine,” the announcement said.
