SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A newly-convicted murderer is on the run in deep East Texas after not showing up to day three of his murder trial.

25-year-old Matthew Edgar was out on bond when he did not return to the courtroom to continue his trial on Thursday. The trial went on without him and he was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

He was convicted of the murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis, who was found dead on Halloween 2020. According to an indictment, Edgar “intentionally, and knowingly” caused the death of Lewis by “discharging a rifle and striking her about the neck and upper body.”

Sabine County Investigator JP MacDonough said there was a massive law enforcement presence in Sabine County at FM 3121 where a command post was set up to search for Edgar. He said the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, along with DPS, Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshal’s, Lufkin PD and Texas Parks and Wildlife searched for Edgar.

MacDonough said they are actively looking for Edgar, but there is not a centralized search at this time. He went on to say that there is not an indication that Edgar presents a clear threat to the public at this time.

Edgar’s trial began on Jan. 25 and concluded Jan. 28 with his sentencing.

The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office sent a mugshot of Edgar, but noted that he does not look the same anymore. A photo from the Sabine County Reporter shows that he no longer has long hair and has a clean-shaven face

Last April, Hemphill residents held a vigil for Livye Lewis to honor her memory.