‘No threat to the public’ after officer-involved shooting near I-20

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rangers were called to the scene of an officer-involved shooting near I-20 early Monday morning.

According to a release from DPS, the shooting happened at 4:12 a.m. near Mile Marker 533 on the interstate between Canton and Van. The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of DPS and the Texas Rangers.

It is unclear how the shooting began or who fired the shots. The release states that no officers were injured and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.