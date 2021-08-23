North Texas pastor sentenced 30 years for child pornography violations

DENISON, Texas (KETK) – A North Texas pastor was sentenced 30 years for sexual crimes against children.

David Alan Pettigrew, 49 pleaded guilty on April 7 to sexual exploitation of children.

According to information presented in court, Pettigrew had referrals about him sent by two electronic service providers as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which indicated that a user had uploaded files of suspected child pornography.

Investigators traced the leads to Pettigrew’s home and at the Denison Church of the Nazarene.

Pettigrew was then arrested on Aug. 6, 2020 for transporting child pornography.

During an investigation, it was discovered that Pettigrew and co-defendant Chad Michael Rider had set up hidden cameras in various locations to capture children undressing.

On Aug. 19, Pettigrew was indicted for transportation of child pornography and both he and Rider were indicted with conspiring to and attempting to sexually exploit children.

As part of his plea, Pettigrew admitted to conspiring with Rider to record minors, including while minors were nude at locations in both Collin and Grayson counties.

The videos were filmed using various hidden cameras, including cameras disguised as hooks, clocks, a picture frame, a smoke detector, an AC wall adapter, charging blocks, and a pen.

Pettigrew further admitted that he secretly filmed a child in his home and that he and Rider filmed children undressing, bathing and toweling off at the Denison Church of the Nazarene.

The children were all approximately 11 to 14-years old at the time they were unknowingly recorded.

The case against Rider is ongoing and remains pending, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.