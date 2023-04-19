TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are in custody after Trinity County officials were tipped off to them selling drugs from a local hotel, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Wallace said during a Facebook Live post that the two individuals are from Oregon and “they thought they were just going to set up and run a little business up here out of the hotel.”

Officials were able to seize two pounds of THC wax, meth, “a whole bunch of fentanyl pills,” and “a lot of marijuana,” according to Wallace.

Photo Courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Photo Courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Photo Courtesy of Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

“These people are facing several felony charges,” Wallace said. “This is not the state to come to with your dope and this certainly ain’t the county to come to.”

The names of the individuals were not released.