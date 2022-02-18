NOTE: The following story contains information about the child’s life and death that could be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised.

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston couple was indicted for capital murder after the woman’s 8-year-old son died in a motel room bathtub in March 2021. Officials said he was severely beaten, handcuffed and duct taped.

According to our NBC affiliate, KPRC, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the boy was attacked by his mother, Kayla Holzendorf, 25, and her boyfriend Dominique Lewis, 29. The pair was indicted Thursday by a Harris County grand jury for the incident that occurred on March 23, 2021.

“The way this little boy died is almost unthinkable and absolutely horrifying,” Ogg said. “We believe he was handcuffed, bound at the ankles and legs with ligatures and duct-tape, had his mouth taped shut and was beaten so severely that he either died from blunt force trauma or suffocated on the blood from his broken teeth.”

Holzendorf and Lewis called 911 to say that the boy, Keyontae Holzendorf, drowned in the bathtub at the motel where they lived, according to investigators.

Houston police and fire officials found that the boy was wet and there was steam in the bathroom, according to court records. Investigators said that Lewis had water on his clothes.

EMTs performed CPR and Keyontae was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Court documents said that the 8-year-old had several injuries on his body, both new and old. The injuries included severe ligature marks on his ankles and wrists (from handcuffs), broken teeth and large pieces of skin missing from his thigh, chest, upper arms and genitalia, which were consistent with duct tape being ripped off frantically.

Documents showed that the couple told police that Keyontae had not been to school in a year and a half and he did not have any friends. They said that the boy spent his time with them and they began their days by buying a large package of muffins from HEB and having the boy sell them out of a basket in the Kroger parking lot, alleging that his mother baked them.

“This is obvious child torture, and the evidence is clear that the defendants acted intentionally; it was capital murder,” said Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Sawtelle, a chief in the DA’s child fatality division who is prosecuting the case.

If they are convicted of capital murder for killing a child under the age of 10, they could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

The Houston Police Department investigated the case.