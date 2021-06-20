HPD: Off-duty Harris Co. deputy constable’s wife, 4-year-old stepchild shot in home invasion; suspect at large

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK/KPRC) – The Houston Police Department said that the four-year-old stepdaughter and the wife of a Harris County deputy constable were shot inside their apartment early Sunday morning during an apparent home invasion.

According to our Houston sister station, on Sunday around 2:20 a.m., an off-duty deputy constable reported an unknown suspect forced entry into his apartment.

The deputy constable reportedly told investigators that the suspect fired several rounds into the apartment. His wife was shot in the leg while his four-year-old stepdaughter was shot in the arm.

At some point during the home invasion, the deputy constable exchanged gunfire with the suspect and believes he struck the suspect. While assessing the scene, investigators discovered a trail of blood that could belong to the suspect.

The child was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery and is now reportedly in stable condition. Both the stepdaughter and the deputy constable’s wife are expected to recover.

HPD said that the suspect is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5″ and wore all black. He was armed with a shotgun and “some type of assault rifle.”

“We don’t know what the motive is, if it was targeted, or what,” HPD Chief Troy Finner said. “All we know is he forced entry. At some point the deputy exchanged gunfire with him. He feels that he struck the suspect. There is a separate blood trail.”

The motive for the home invasion remains unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information on the suspect are urged to call the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or HPD Dispatch at (713) 884-3131.