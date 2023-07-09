All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SEVIER CO, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A DeQueen police officer was hospitalized when a suspect reportedly shot him during a pursuit early Saturday morning.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Sweet Home Ln. around 3:55 a.m. When the first officer arrived, Kenneth Lee Smith allegedly shot multiple rounds at him, hitting his patrol unit multiple times.

Authorities say that when additional officers arrived, he fled on a motorcycle. Smith reportedly led Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies and DeQueen City police on a high-speed chase south on Highway 41 in the northbound lane. He allegedly reached speeds of more than 90 mph and fired multiple rounds at the pursuing officers.

The gunfire struck the patrol units of an SCSO deputy and a DeQueen police officer. Officials say he shot officer Lt. Chad Bradshaw in the right shoulder. Bradshaw was taken to the Sevier County Medical Center for treatment and has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The pursuit ended in Little River County when officers managed to disable Smith’s motorcycle. Officers from multiple agencies, the Arkansas State Police helicopter with a thermographic camera and the Arkansas Department of Correction Canine Tracking Team joined in a manhunt that lasted for several hours before they arrested Smith.