Diboll police officer, suspect both shot in altercation

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – A Diboll police officer, as well as a burglary suspect, were both shot during an altercation Monday morning.

The Diboll Police Department received a 911-call Monday morning regarding an in-progress disturbance and possible burglary at 316 Avalon St.

Officer Gerado Munoz responded to the scene, where he came into contact with 25-year-old Hayward Douglas.

After Munoz detained the suspect, Douglas began telling the officer that he was having trouble acquiring his property from the residence. Then, Douglas became agitated and attempted to run away from the officer.

After a brief struggle between the two, Douglas was placed in restraints, searched for contraband, and seated in the back of the patrol car to be taken to the Diboll Police Department.

While driving to the station, Douglas produced a handgun from an unknown location and shot Officer Munoz in the back. Munoz immediately returned fire, striking Douglas once.

Both were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The bullet fired at Munoz was stopped by the officer’s ballistic vest.

The Texas Rangers are also investigating this officer-involved shooting.