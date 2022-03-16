SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were injured at Affordable Dentures & Implants in Smith County after a shooting.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the suspect reportedly got into an argument inside the clinic, went out to his car and brought back a “medium-caliber pistol.” Smith said he then fired several shots and that two people were injured.

One person is in critical condition and the other is in fair condition, according to Smith.

Smith County officials reported that one person is in custody related to the shooting, and his identity will likely be released later today. They believe he was a patient at the clinic.

Smith said the shooting was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.