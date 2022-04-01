WASKOM, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested after officials executed a search warrant in Waskom and reportedly found meth in their home.

On Thursday around 8 a.m., law enforcement went to 2610 FM 9 South where they found Randall Aaron Abercrombie, 37, and Anthony Dean Stonewalter, 21, inside the residence. Officials found a large amount of methamphetamine and several items of property believed to be stolen from various areas in and around Harrison County.

Abercrombie and Stonewalter were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail without incident for possession of a controlled substance.

The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force worked with emergency response teams from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s office to execute the arrest.