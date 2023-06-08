TALCO, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday they are asking for the public’s help identifying two trucks in relation to the alleged theft of around 720 gallons of diesel.

Officials said that a fuel pump was tampered with at the Quick Track Store in Talco on April 16 to alter the price of fuel at the pump.

Photo courtesy of Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities ask that anyone who recognizes the two trucks shown in the above photos, not including the garbage truck, to call Titus County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 903-572-6641.