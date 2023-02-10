SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV and 16-foot trailer from an oil site off of FM 2974.

The theft of the white 2011 Polaris Ranger 800 and 2009 16-foot Big Tex tandem axle trailer occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, according to officials.

Officials released an image of a person of interest in the case for the public to potentially identify. The sheriff’s office asks that if you have any information to call Lieutenant Investigator Chad Hooper at 936-572-5045 or 936-598-5601.