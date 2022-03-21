EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information on a suspect that was allegedly involved in the burglary and arson of a property in Allen Ranch near Eustace on Monday.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a call about a burglary Monday morning. However, by the time they arrived on the scene, the residence had been set ablaze.

The suspect was already gone when officials arrived, but deputies managed to obtain pictures of the suspect and their vehicle from the residence’s security camera. The sheriff’s office and the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office are actively working on the case.

(Credit: Henderson County Sheriff’s office)

(Credit: Henderson County Sheriff’s office)

Payne Springs Fire Rescue and Gun Barrel City Fire also responded to the scene and managed to get the fire under control without incident.

If you can identify the suspect or the vehicle, please call the Henderson County Sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 800-545-TIPS.