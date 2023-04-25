Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An individual was arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Deputy Whitten with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a 1994 Dodge pickup truck on US 287 in Elkhart for displaying an expired registration.

Officials said that the driver was identified as Colby Gholston, 31, and he was driving as “an unlicensed driver.” Whitten then conducted a search of the vehicle and reportedly discovered syringes and suspected controlled substances.

Gholston was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession or delivery of drug paraphilia and no drivers license.