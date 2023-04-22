PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine Police Department made five arrests on Saturday after executing a search warrant at a home where drugs were allegedly being dealt from on North Queen Street.

According to authorities, patrol officers with Palestine PD recently got tipped off about 1101 North Queen Street where Jermaine Woodard, 42, was allegedly dealing drugs. Officials said they determined that Woodward had warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

On Saturday morning, Palestine PD arrested Woodard at his home and saw what they suspected was methamphetamine in plain view, according to a Facebook post.

Officials got a search warrant for the home from 369th District Judge Michael Davis. According to Palestine PD, that search warrant lead to the recovery of more than 5 and a half ounces of meth and various “items related to the sale and use of meth.”

Palestine PD said that Woodard and Kaitlyn Arthur, 30, were booked on the charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams. Officials said that Woodward was also arrested for his prior warrants.

According to Palestine PD, Eddie Brown, 55, was arrested for a Palestine municipal warrant and Nynna Marquez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Officials said that during Marquez’s arrested she said that Michael Davis, 41, leaped from a back window of a bedroom.

Palestine PD’s post said that officers found Davis hiding behind an air conditioning unit behind the house. According to authorities, Davis was arrested for a parole warrant, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and evading arrest.