NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a store on the 2500 block of South Street around 1:23 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic male with a knife, entered the store and demanded their money.

According to authorities, a store employee gave him an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the store.

The Nacogdoches Police Department said that no arrests have been made at this time and that further information will be released when its available.