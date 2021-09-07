Man wanted for felony warrant, dies after aiming gun at deputy, being shot by authorities in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A man wanted for a felony warrant for a domestic violence assault died on Tuesday after he was shot by a Lufkin police officer and an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

On Sept. 7, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Lufkin Police Department were part of an investigation at the former Cherry’s Grocery located at 2805 N. Raguet St.

An officer and a deputy found a suspect who was wanted for allegedly choking a victim.

The suspect was a convicted felon and a registered sex offender. He was also wanted by the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole, and they warned that he had violent tendencies.

When the man was approached by authorities, he took out a gun and aimed it at the deputy. The deputy then shot the suspect, who fell to the floor.

The suspect reached for the gun, and a police officer shot the suspect again.

The pistol was taken from the suspect. Then, the officer and the deputy “began livesaving measures” on the injured man.

He was transported to a local hospital by EMS, where he later died.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, and this is the standard policy.

The police department also shared some of the officer’s body cam footage for “transparency.”

The following video may be difficult to watch for some. Viewer discretion is advised.

