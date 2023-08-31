CAMERON PARISH, Louisiana (KETK) – A Jacksonville man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Louisiana last weekend.

According to Louisiana State Police, a preliminary investigation found that around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 26, a deputy with Cameron Parish initiated a traffic stop on a Lexus sedan for an equipment violation. Officials said during the stop the driver, identified as Spencer Wilson, 34 of Jacksonville, drove away and began firing at the deputy.

“A pursuit ensued northbound on LA 27 and on several streets through the Carlyss and Sulphur areas while other law enforcement agencies assisted,” authorities said. “As Wilson approached the intersection of Gum Island Road and LA 108, he failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch. The Lexus traveled through the ditch, crossed over LA 108 and crashed into a second ditch south of the roadway.”

Officials said Wilson got out of the car and continued to fire “a fully automatic rifle” at responding officers, and at least five returned fire as Wilson moved to a nearby grass field.

“Wilson was later located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” officials said. “He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.”

A female passenger in the Lexus was later found near the crash scene, and authorities said she was interviewed and released. An officer with Sulphur police sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head, and was treated and released.

Officials said no other law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, and this is still an active investigation.