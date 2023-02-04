LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview.

According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office released an image of two suspects and a dark GMC pick-up truck they think maybe involved in the burglaries.

If you have information Harrison County Sheriff’s Office wants you to call investigator Hunter Voyles at 903-923-4020 ext. 1426 or email him at hunterv@co.harrison.tx.us.