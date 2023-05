SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested after being indicted for the charge of assault to a pregnant person.

According to the indictment, Trevor Starnes caused bodily injury to a pregnant woman by striking her with his hand and “with hard object and causing the complainant to strike a hard object.”

Starnes was booked into the Smith County Jail on May 5 with a bond amount of $25,000.