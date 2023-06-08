UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for a suspect in relation to an aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Quinton Antoine Branch, 41 of Helena, Montana, was identified by authorities as a suspect in the case after an investigation. Officials said Branch is a former resident of Upshur County and has relatives and acquaintances in the area.

Officials described him as a 5’9″ Black male weighing 220 pounds and wearing a dark-colored shirt and pants. He was last seen on foot near Highway 49 near Elderberry Road around 6 a.m. on Thursday, according to authorities.

The victim and their family know Branch and said he allegedly contacted them and threatened to harm himself, officials said.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who knows Branch’s whereabouts to call them at 903-843-2541.