SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An Arlington man was booked into the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on charges of organized criminal activity after he and four others allegedly stole three vehicles from a dealership in Smith County.

The incident took place on Nov. 28, 2021 at East Texas Direct Auto on Highway 155, according to Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office PIO. Brandon Harbor, 20, was brought to the Smith County Jail on Tuesday following his time in the Tarrant County Jail on charges related to a separate care theft incident and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Another one of the five suspects was identified as Monterious Johnson, 20, who was also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and released in March.

The names of the remaining suspects have not yet been released because the investigation is ongoing.