VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday morning, Van Zandt County Constable Pat Jordan and the Ben Wheeler Fire Department responded to a turned over vehicle left on the roadway.

Jordan said the vehicle was located on County Road 4714 a mile south of FM 279 and once they arrived, they saw the black Jeep on its side with an individual inside. The individual inside the vehicle was not injured.

Photo Courtesy of the Ben Wheeler Fire Department

Photo Courtesy of the Ben Wheeler Fire Department

Photo Courtesy of the Ben Wheeler Fire Department

When Jordan ran the VIN number on the vehicle, he said it was registered in Tennessee. He then began an investigation of the individual and a search of the vehicle.

The individual was identified as Jeremie Scott Meshell, 37, and when Jordan ran his name, he discovered that Meshell had an outstanding felony warrant out of Louisiana for a possession charge.

Jordan said that Meshell admitted to having powdered fentanyl in his pocket which led investigators to search his Jeep. According to Jordan, investigators found a black bag that Meshell attempted to hide just outside of the vehicle that contained more than four grams of meth and marijuana.

Meshell was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail where he awaits arraignment.