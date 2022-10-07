ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said.

The suspect was not identified, but officials said he is described as a six-foot tall Black male about 25 to 30-years-old with a medium build body type, wearing a dark-colored shirt. Officials said that the most distinguishable feature is that the suspect’s hair is about 1-inch long and in dreadlocks.

ACSO said that at 3:07 p.m. the Beaumont Police Department contacted them requesting to locate a murder suspect driving a blue Hyundai Sonata northbound on Highway 69 South.

Officials said Huntington police located the vehicle and the suspect evaded before wrecking the car in a private lot of Metal Mart in the 4110 block of Highway 69 South in Lufkin. He ran away from the area behind Metal Mart towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and several local agencies are assisting Beaumont PD in locating the suspect, officials said.

“If you see anything suspicious or see someone matching this description, contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency,” the sheriff’s office said.